Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Down 45.9% in May

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the April 30th total of 995,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Luckin Coffee Stock Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:LKNCY opened at $21.00 on Friday. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.73 million for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 6.63%.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

