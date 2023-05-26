AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Down 78.4% in May

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNCO opened at $21.23 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

