WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the April 30th total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 30.6% during the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGZD opened at $43.64 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

