Head to Head Contrast: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) versus Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile pays an annual dividend of $8.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile $10.95 billion 1.72 $3.91 billion $13.52 4.89

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

18.4% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 35.24% 82.96% 37.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 1 3 3 0 2.29

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 43.96%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus price target of $88.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.53%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Summary

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services. The Specialty Plant Nutrients segment produces potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, and specialty blends. The Iodine and Derivatives segment manufactures iodine and iodine derivatives, which are used in a wide range of medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications. The Lithium and Derivatives segment covers lithium carbonate for electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives. The Industrial Chemicals segment comprises industrial chemicals including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and boric acid. The Potassium segment produces potassium chloride and potassium sulfate.

