Financial Comparison: GBS (NYSE:GBS) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON)

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GBS and Tenon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 90.02 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -4.75 Tenon Medical $690,000.00 18.75 -$18.92 million ($2.06) -0.56

GBS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenon Medical. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% Tenon Medical -2,031.72% -232.63% -165.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares GBS and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.8% of GBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Tenon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GBS and Tenon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tenon Medical has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 421.74%. Given Tenon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than GBS.

About GBS

(Get Rating)

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Tenon Medical

(Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

