Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $113.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.92.
Owens Corning Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OC stock opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $112.17.
Insider Transactions at Owens Corning
In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,005,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 130.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 30.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 307,178 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
