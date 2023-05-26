RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. MKM Partners cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.39.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in RingCentral by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in RingCentral by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $24,952,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $83,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.