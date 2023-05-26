Financial Contrast: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) & BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and BioCardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $1.62 billion 2.14 $515.84 million ($1.10) -23.43 BioCardia $1.36 million 22.66 -$11.91 million ($0.64) -2.38

Analyst Recommendations

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than BioCardia. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vir Biotechnology and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 1 5 0 2.83 BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $49.75, suggesting a potential upside of 93.05%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology N/A -7.05% -5.33% BioCardia -891.08% -274.26% -129.35%

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats BioCardia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotherapeutic company. It engages in the business of developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

