Financial Review: (NYSE:BTG) & Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

(NYSE:BTG) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
55.4% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Osisko Gold Royalties
|-42.14%
|4.54%
|3.80%
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Osisko Gold Royalties
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.58%.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares and Osisko Gold Royalties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Osisko Gold Royalties
|$167.54 million
|17.02
|-$91.35 million
|($0.42)
|-36.74
has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Gold Royalties.
Summary
Osisko Gold Royalties beats on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.