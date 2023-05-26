JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) versus NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Critical Survey

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JD.com and NaaS Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get JD.com alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $151.69 billion 0.29 $1.51 billion $1.76 18.43 NaaS Technology $13.46 million 6.16 -$817.34 million N/A N/A

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 0 5 6 0 2.55 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JD.com and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

JD.com presently has a consensus price target of $60.17, suggesting a potential upside of 85.47%. Given JD.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JD.com is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Risk & Volatility

JD.com has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 1.87% 9.63% 4.51% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JD.com beats NaaS Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc. is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The JD Logistics segment includes internal and external logistics businesses. The New Businesses segment is composed of JD Property, Jingxi, overseas businesses and technology initiatives. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of electric vehicle charging services. The firm maintains an EV charging network in China through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network. The company was founded by Zhen Dai and Yang Wang on July 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.