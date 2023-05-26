Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $32.46.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after buying an additional 2,138,104 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,264,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,499,000 after purchasing an additional 376,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,405,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,560,000 after purchasing an additional 419,590 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Stories

