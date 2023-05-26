Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on A. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.94. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 600.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

