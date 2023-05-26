Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $160.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

A opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.94.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

