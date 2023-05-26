Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 723,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,277,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after buying an additional 354,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

