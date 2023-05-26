Royal Bank of Canada Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $232.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $207.98 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.13, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.00.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 69.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,330 shares of company stock worth $50,478,046. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

