Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Smart Powerr stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

