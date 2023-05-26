Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %
Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chembio Diagnostics
In other news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 339,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,425,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,055,578 shares of company stock worth $468,371 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
