Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chembio Diagnostics

In other news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 339,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,425,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,055,578 shares of company stock worth $468,371 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 143,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 62,646 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.