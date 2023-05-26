StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CHNR stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

