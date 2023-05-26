StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Bio-Path has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

