Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $224.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $225.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,660 shares of company stock worth $75,934,298. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $227,854,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.