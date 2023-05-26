StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

