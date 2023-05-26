Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Monro Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro
Monro Company Profile
Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.
Further Reading
