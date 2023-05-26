Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Monro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

Monro Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monro by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monro by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,888,000 after acquiring an additional 76,612 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.