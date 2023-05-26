StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

