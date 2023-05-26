StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NYMX stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $40.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.82. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.