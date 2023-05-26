Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 2.8 %

OVBC opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

