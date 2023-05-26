Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

PROV stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.