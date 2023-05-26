Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 56.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 562,290 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 37,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Reading International by 11.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Reading International by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

