Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
