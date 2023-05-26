Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
Shares of LEJU opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.84.
Leju Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.