StockNews.com Downgrades Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Buy

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Ennis Price Performance
Shares of EBF opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, General Counsel Daniel Gus bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,107.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ennis (EBF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.