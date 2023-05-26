StockNews.com Downgrades Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Buy

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of EBF opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Daniel Gus bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,107.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

Ennis Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ennis by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 47.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ennis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ennis by 177.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Featured Stories

