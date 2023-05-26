MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 163.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

