GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
GameStop Stock Performance
GME opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. GameStop has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GameStop by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in GameStop by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 193,298 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
