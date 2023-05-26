Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 11.1 %

Natuzzi stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

