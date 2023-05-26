Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) versus Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Head to Head Contrast

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 48.48% 47.58% 36.50% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alvopetro Energy and Sanchez Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Sanchez Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $63.51 million 3.76 $31.73 million $0.89 7.38 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats Alvopetro Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Brazil. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomol. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

