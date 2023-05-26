Analyzing HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) & Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Vimeo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthStream and Vimeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $266.83 million 2.72 $12.09 million $0.39 60.69 Vimeo $433.03 million 1.44 -$79.59 million ($0.32) -11.75

Volatility and Risk

HealthStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

HealthStream has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 4.37% 3.17% 2.15% Vimeo -12.55% -15.35% -8.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HealthStream and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vimeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

HealthStream presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.51%. Vimeo has a consensus target price of $6.06, suggesting a potential upside of 61.24%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than HealthStream.

Summary

HealthStream beats Vimeo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce. The Provider Solutions delivers software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment activities. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Vimeo

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.