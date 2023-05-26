Head-To-Head Contrast: Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) versus Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Volcon has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Volcon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.55 million 3.92 -$34.24 million ($1.35) -0.54 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 9.48 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Volcon and Cenntro Electric Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cenntro Electric Group has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Volcon and Cenntro Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volcon presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 727.59%. Given Volcon’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -726.14% -1,201.17% -162.14% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats Volcon on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

