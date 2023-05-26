Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) vs. Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Financial Comparison

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tempo Automation and Benchmark Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Benchmark Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tempo Automation presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Benchmark Electronics has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.63%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Benchmark Electronics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46% Benchmark Electronics 2.36% 7.31% 3.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tempo Automation and Benchmark Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tempo Automation and Benchmark Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.61 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Benchmark Electronics $2.89 billion 0.29 $68.23 million $1.97 11.86

Benchmark Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Volatility and Risk

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Electronics has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Benchmark Electronics beats Tempo Automation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products. Its services include comprehensive and integrated design and manufacturing services and solutions from initial product concept to volume production, including direct order fulfillment and aftermarket services. The company was founded by Cary T. Fu, Steven A. Barton and Donald E. Nigbor in 1979 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

