Analysts Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target at $49.06

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.