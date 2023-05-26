Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $186.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CW stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.73 and a 200-day moving average of $170.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $444,305. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

