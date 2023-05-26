Head to Head Analysis: Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 2 2 2 0 2.00 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.04% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million 6.00 $287.92 million N/A N/A Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Risk & Volatility

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

