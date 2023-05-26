Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) PT at $17.44

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.44.
RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Insider Activity at R1 RCM
In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
R1 RCM Trading Down 0.1 %
R1 RCM stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.
