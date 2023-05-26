Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) PT at $17.44

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

