DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $63.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.69.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

DocuSign stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.98.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in DocuSign by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

