Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) PT at C$9.55

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.55.
CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CG stock opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.77.
Centerra Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -80.00%.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
