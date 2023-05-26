Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Target Price at $55.19

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.19.

DPSGY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC cut Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.3989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.