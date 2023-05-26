Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Target Price at $55.19

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.19.
DPSGY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC cut Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.3989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.
