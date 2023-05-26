The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives $118.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Toro Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toro by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average is $109.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

