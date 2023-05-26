Contrasting Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) & Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA)

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Movella and Tuya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movella 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tuya 0 0 0 0 N/A

Movella presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.26%. Given Movella’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Movella is more favorable than Tuya.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Movella has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuya has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Movella and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movella N/A 4.74% 0.22% Tuya -70.22% -14.67% -13.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Movella and Tuya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movella -$341,000.00 -337.46 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Tuya $208.17 million 4.90 -$146.18 million ($0.27) -6.56

Movella has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuya.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Movella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Movella shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Tuya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Movella beats Tuya on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movella

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

