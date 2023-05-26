Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 324.17

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.17 ($4.03).

LGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.29) to GBX 290 ($3.61) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.54) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.94) to GBX 390 ($4.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.42) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 228.80 ($2.85) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 248.35. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 13.93 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,277.78%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 936 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,396.16 ($2,980.30). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,980.30). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 112,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.15), for a total transaction of £285,510.50 ($355,112.56). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,710 shares of company stock worth $424,878 and sold 328,169 shares worth $82,318,714. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

