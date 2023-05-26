Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $13.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of YMAB opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $20.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg acquired 101,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $981,791.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,280,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,303,978.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
