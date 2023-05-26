Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Target Price at $56.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.2322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

