Bank of America Upgrades Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) to “Buy”

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Down 5.9 %

ACCD stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $825.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 6,063.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Accolade by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.