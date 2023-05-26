Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on the stock.

Southern Energy Price Performance

LON SOUC opened at GBX 23.60 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.81 million, a PE ratio of 403.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.36. Southern Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91 ($1.13).

Get Southern Energy alerts:

Southern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.